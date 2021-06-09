Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO David M. Kantor Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UONE traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

