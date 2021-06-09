UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $7.58 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $220,717.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.