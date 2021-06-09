Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.91

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 820230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.
The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
