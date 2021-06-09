Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.91

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 820230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

