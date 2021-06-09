Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

