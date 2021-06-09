United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 201,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

