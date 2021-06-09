United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

