United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $52,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

