Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.80. 16,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

