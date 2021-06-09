Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $802,000. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 36.0% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 436,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.73. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

