UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

