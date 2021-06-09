Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

