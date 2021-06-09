Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $386.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $361.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $379.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $357.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.46. 15,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

