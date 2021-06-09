Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $386.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $361.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $379.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $357.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.46. 15,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
