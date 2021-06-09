UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective upped by Truist from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.