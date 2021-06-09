UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 52,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.