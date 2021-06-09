UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-185 million.
PATH traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. 121,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,406. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.
In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last three months.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
