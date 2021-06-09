UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,406. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.