UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 445.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

