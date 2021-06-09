UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $190,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $388,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 15,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

