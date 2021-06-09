UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $377,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.74 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,822 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

