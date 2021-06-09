UBS Group AG Has $167.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $167,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,537. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.