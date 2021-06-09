UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 735.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.64% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $223,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.03. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,781. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

