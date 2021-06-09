Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $38,599.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

