Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $32,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,538,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,507,059.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.

TYME stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 2,725,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,281. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

