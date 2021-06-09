Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

