Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $295,097,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

