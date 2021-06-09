Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 71,346 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 329,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

