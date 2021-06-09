TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,031,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,282.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

