TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.62 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.86 million and $4.62 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00123561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00944951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.88 or 0.09367522 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

