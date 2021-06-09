Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.32.

TCN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

