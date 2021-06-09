TriCo Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

