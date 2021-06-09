Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

