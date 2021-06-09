Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCLAF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.