Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.14. 73,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.