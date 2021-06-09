Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.