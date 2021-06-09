Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 142,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543,486. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

