Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 5,880 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

