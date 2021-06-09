Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.70. The company had a trading volume of 705,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,278,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

