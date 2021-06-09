Traders Purchase Large Volume of Saia Put Options (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,443% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

SAIA opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. Saia has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.11. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

