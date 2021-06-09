Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,660 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,573% compared to the typical volume of 159 put options.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.55.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

