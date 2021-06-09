Traders Purchase Large Volume of Papa John’s International Call Options (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,831% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.