Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,695% compared to the average volume of 361 call options.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $5,914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $860.24 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

