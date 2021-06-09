Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $37.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMLF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

