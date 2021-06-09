Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,195 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

