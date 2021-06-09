Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $529.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

