Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 243,876 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 658.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

