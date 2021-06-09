Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

