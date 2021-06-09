Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $36,654,066. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.