Tornado Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $347,265.73 and $344,346.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $57.88 or 0.00167900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00234639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.12 or 0.01262246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.61 or 1.00136421 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

