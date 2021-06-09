Topdanmark A/S’s (TPDKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SEB Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equities lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPDKY stock remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

