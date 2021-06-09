Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

TOL traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,926. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.90.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,114,502 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

